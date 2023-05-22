LAWRENCE — Police said they intend to charge a 28-year-old man who crashed an SUV into the Spicket River early Monday with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other charges.
The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment after his SUV dove into the Spicket River near 34 Haverhill St. at 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to police.
Officers who responded said they found a "red SUV flipped over on its roof and submerged halfway in the water with the wheels up."
Bystanders in the area yelled to police "he's drowning," police said.
Officers in waist deep water tried to free the man from the running vehicle and could hear him yelling for help, police said.
Firefighters arrived and assisted with rescue efforts. A door was pried open and the man was pulled by rescuers to a riverbank. He told police two others were in the vehicle with him, but they could not be immediately located.
Police said while they were trying to get more information from the man he was kicking, rolling around, shouting profanity and showing signs of drug use.
He was handcuffed and held down while being sedated by EMTs, placed on a rescue stretcher, pulled up a ladder and placed in an ambulance, police said.
Coady's towing was called to remove the SUV from the river.
A dive team from Beverly Fire Department was called in to search for the two other people the driver said were in the car. However, no other persons were located by divers, police officers or firefighters. Divers suspended their search at 3:10 a.m., police said.
In addition to reckless operation, the driver will be charged with driving without a license and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
