LAWRENCE — A man was hurt Thursday morning after falling four stories from an Amesbury Street apartment building, a fire official said.
The unidentified man who appeared to be in his 30s is believed to have suffered leg fractures, said Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
The man fell four stories but made it back to the fourth floor where firefighters found him injured, McInnis said.
The building at 141 Amesbury St. is six-stories of apartments, according to assessing information online.
