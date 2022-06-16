METHUEN — The nonprofit organization Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, Inc. (MAN, Inc.) was recently chosen by the Cummings Foundation to receive a $100,000 grant which will be paid out during the next four years.
“The fact that we received the Cummings Foundation grant is very important to our organization so that we can continue to offer a safe haven to the youth of the community with meaningful, supervised and structured programming,” said Linda Soucy, founder of MAN, Inc.
Founded in 1996, the organization currently provides an after-school homework center, movies and crafts on Saturdays, a summer basketball league as well as yoga and Karate programs.
The grant funding will be used to continue and enhance the organization’s educational, cultural and recreational programs. These programs are currently available at no cost to low-income families in Methuen’s Arlington neighborhood.
MAN, Inc. was one of 140 non-profit organizations selected by the Cummings Foundation for grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.
“We are so fortunate in Greater Boston to have such effective nonprofits, plus a wealth of talented, dedicated professionals and volunteers to run them,” said Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes. “We are indebted to them for the work they do each day to provide for basic needs, break down barriers to education and health resources and work toward a more equitable society.”
Ninety volunteers assisted with selecting the 140 recipient organizations that were spread across 45 communities.
“Our volunteers bring diverse backgrounds and perspectives, which is so critical to our grant selection process,” said Vyriotes. “Through this democratized approach to philanthropy, they decide more than half the grants every year.”
Based in Woburn, the Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $375 million to non-profit organizations throughout Greater Boston.
