LAWRENCE — A man estimated to be in his 20s who jumped from the Falls Bridge into the Merrimack River was rescued a short time later by firefighters after they launched a rescue boat.
The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of hypothermia, according Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis, who noted the man fell about 40 to 50 feet into the water.
The Falls Bridge is located on Broadway (Route 28).
McInnis said that about 6:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighter Jamiel Ortiz was driving over the falls bridge to fish in the river when he noticed a man standing on the bridge railing. After Ortiz parked his car and began to unload his fishing equipment, he noticed that the man appeared to be praying then saw the man jump into the river.
Ortiz called emergency services and a marine unit was dispatched.
McInnis said firefighters launched a rescue boat from 0 Broadway and traveled downstream to an area around 300 Canal St., where firefighters safely pulled the man into their boat.
McInnis estimates the man was in the water for about 20 minutes or so.
"We were assisted by police and Lawrence General Hospital medics who arrived on scene," McInnis said. A water rescue team from North Andover launched their boat as well, he said.