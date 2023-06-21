NEWBURYPORT — A North Andover man who admitted he threatened to shoot two Black women while calling them a racial slur last year was sentenced in Newburyport District Court to four years of probation.
If 39-year-old Kaveh Kowsari violates probation, he faces up to six months in jail after pleading guilty to threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct (subsequent offense) and accosting/annoying another person.
Kowsari’s probation conditions include staying away and having no contact with his victims, staying away from all Newburyport restaurants, remaining alcohol free with random screens, taking his required medication, and attending three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week. The Mill Pond resident was also barred from possessing any firearms, weapons or destructive devices when sentenced Friday.
On May, 21, 2022, about 11 p.m., Newburyport police Officer James Allen was flagged down by the two women, who said they were walking to a waterfront parking lot near The Black Cow when they were approached by Kowsari. He then “began harassing them with racial slurs” and “threatening to shoot Black people,” according to Officer Joshua Tierney’s report.
The women tried to get away but Kowsari continued following them and using racial slurs. They eventually became so afraid that they banged on the window of a car with two people inside and asked for help. A man in the car got out and confronted Kowsari.
Kowsari, who told the women he was just joking, headed to The Black Cow. That’s where Allen found him in a highly intoxicated state. Tierney, who stayed with the victims, asked if they would be willing to identify the man who threatened them.
They agreed and drove over to the restaurant and waited until Kowsari walked into the parking lot. The women said they were certain Kowsari was the man, according to Tierney’s report.
Allen and Tierney spoke to Kowsari, who called both the same racial slur he used toward the two women. Kowsari told police he liked saying that word.
As police spoke to Kowsari, they could tell he was under the influence of alcohol. Kowsari was placed in protective custody and brought to the police station, where he took three blood-alcohol level tests over six-plus hours. The highest reading was twice the legal limit for drunken driving, Tierney wrote in his report.
Kowsari was released from custody about 10 a.m. the next day and told Tierney he had no recollection of the incident.
A check of Kowsari’s criminal record showed 24 offenses, including seven counts of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and battery of a police officer (four counts), three counts of assault and three counts of threatening to commit a crime. He also threatened North Andover landscapers with a firearm in 2010. He was later charged, according to Tierney’s report.
Kowsari was arraigned on the charges Aug. 24 and released on personal recognizance, according to Newburyport District Court records.
A spokesperson for the Newburyport Human Rights Commission called the incident a rarity in Newburyport but troubling nonetheless.
“They do happen,” Chairperson Ahmer Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim added that anyone who sees or hears such behavior should try to intervene to diffuse the situation. It is also important to report such incidents to police so there is a record of what occurred, he said.
In the last three years, there have been several racially charged incidents in the city, with three happening in summer 2020 alone.
In June 2020, a local man was charged with attacking a Black Lives Matter protester in Market Square. The charges were eventually continued without a finding for a year.
Less than a month later, police investigated an incident where a Lawrence man was accused of shouting a racial slur from his car at a Black teenager on State Street. He was later ordered to write an apology letter. That August, a Methuen man was summonsed by police for verbally accosting two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
In February 2021, a rug outside The Actors Studio at The Tannery had to be replaced after someone painted a racial slur.
