HAVERHILL — A man was injured Tuesday morning when he fell two stories from a ladder at the West Meadow Hill condominium complex, officials said.
Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call for medical assistance at 9:42 a.m., according to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty. The man fell at Perkins Court, which is part of the condo complex off Broadway (Route 97).
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the man had multiple traumatic injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Haverhill High School field, where he was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital. At the high school, firefighters set up a landing zone for the helicopter and assisted Trinity EMS workers with other patient needs, Laliberty said.
The victim's name and information about his injuries and what he was doing on the ladder were not immediately available.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling sent an email to let Haverhill public school families know about the helicopter landing so they would not be alarmed.
"This is to provide a medical evacuation for someone who is not a member of the Haverhill school community," Pfifferling said. "Haverhill High School is being used as a landing spot out of need/convenience. This is not for a Haverhill High School student or staff member."
