BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sent to federal prison for eight years for distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl that were made using multiple pill presses, authorities said.
Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to eight years in prison and two years of supervised release.
In October 2022, Fajardo pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
In March 2022, law enforcement searched Fajardo’s apartment and seized approximately 7.3 kilograms worth of fentanyl pills, an industrial pill press and “M” and “30” pill stamps consistent with markings on pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone pills, according to the statement.
Pill stamps are commonly used to make counterfeit pills appear to be legitimate pharmaceutical-grade pills, federal authorities said.
During the March search, approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder, two individual finger presses, 50 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition concealed in a microwave, four kilograms of cutting agent and two air purifying respirators – which are commonly used when working with fentanyl powder were also found.
Additionally, two one-kilogram pill press machines and another large pill press were found, according to the statement.
