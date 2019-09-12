CONCORD, N.H. — A fentanyl trafficker was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl in Lawrence to a New Hampshire-based drug dealer in 2016, according to the Department of Justice.
Jose Oriol Feliz Aybar, 31, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to two years for participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray through a written statement.
Aybar distributed quantities of fentanyl in Lawrence with Leudin Arismendi Lara, according to court documents. Three times in 2016, Aybar sold fentanyl to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement officers and who purported to be a New Hampshire-based drug dealer.
Lara previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 91 months in prison.
Aybar was extradited from the Dominican Republic to face the charges in this case before pleading guilty on May 29. He faces likely deportation to the Dominican Republic after serving his sentence, according to Murray.
“The deadly effects of interstate fentanyl trafficking are felt each day in the Granite State,” Murray said. “This case demonstrates that drug dealers cannot flee the United States to avoid prosecution. In order to stop the flow of this dangerous drug into New Hampshire, we will continue to pursue traffickers and seek federal prison sentences upon their conviction.”
The multi-department investigation was conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration in coordination with multiple New Hampshire and Massachusetts police departments including the Lawrence and Andover police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe prosecuted the case.