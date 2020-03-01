LAWRENCE -- A man was shot and killed and a woman seriously injured in a shooting on Market Street early this morning, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney's Office.
At 3:09 a.m., local police responded to a report of gunshots fired at 90 Market St. They found a 23-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball wrote in the statement.
Neither of the victims has been identified.
The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then transported to a Boston hospital where she remains in serious condition, according to the statement.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back to our website and tomorrow's print edition for more.