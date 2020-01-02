LAWRENCE — A man was shot in his right leg early Thursday morning while waiting in line to order food from a chimi truck on Essex Street, police said.
The man, 26, was wounded in his right quadricep and was taken by friends to Lawrence General Hospital Emergency Room for treatment. The wound is believed to be superficial and the man is expected to survive, police said.
The victim told police he'd been at the Blue Lounge with a relative and friend Wednesday night. They then went to get something to eat the chimi trucks (sandwich trucks) parked at Essex and Broadway, police said.
While in line, the victim said an argument broke out between two men in line behind him. One man pulled out a black gun and pointed it at someone, he said.
Shortly after, he heard a gunshot, felt a sharp pain in his right leg and saw blood on his pants, he told police.
The shooting victim is from Revere and said he came to Lawrence to celebrate the new year, according to police.
Police received a report about a fight at the chimi truck at 1:19 a.m. The person said they saw a gun, police said.
There was no fight underway when police arrived. One witness told police there was a gunshot and that a man was possibly hit in the leg, according to a report.
A .45 casing shell was found in the middle of Essex Street, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
