METHUEN — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 57-year-old man near 235 Jackson St. about 8:40 p.m. Monday.
The unidentified victim was having a vehicle delivered to him, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
As the man stepped onto the road, the vehicle struck him and kept going toward Pleasant Valley Street, Solomon said.
Police closed Jackson Street between Ranger and Dearborn roads while they investigated the accident. State police are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.
Solomon said investigators are seeking security camera images of the accident.