HAVERHILL — A man who jumped from the Basiliere Bridge early Friday morning survived the jump and was subsequently taken to a local hospital for evaluation, officials said.
Haverhill Fire Chief William Laliberty said Fire and Police Department personnel were notified around 6:30 a.m. that a man had jumped more than 20 feet from the bridge that carries traffic across the Merrimack River along Route 125's Main Street from Bradford into Haverhill.
The man was pulled from the water and taken to the Water Street fire station before being taken to a local hospital, Laliberty said.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.
