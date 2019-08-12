WINDHAM — A Windham man was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a police cruiser and injuring an officer just after midnight Sunday.
Police arrested Jeffrey Armstrong, 24, of 66 Blossom Road, who refused a blood test and was later released on personal recognizance bail with a court date of Aug. 28 in Salem District Court, according to police Chief Gerry Lewis.
Windham police Officer Jeffrey Antista was on duty driving his marked police cruiser on Easy Street while attempting to locate a missing child, Lewis said in a statement.
Antista’s cruiser was traveling slowly when a car traveling in front of him in the same lane swerved to avoid hitting a Honda Civic traveling in the opposite direction which crossed the line, Lewis said.
The Honda continued in the wrong lane, struck Antista’s police cruiser and the airbags deployed, Lewis said.
The officer suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and transported by the Windham Fire Department to a nearby hospital, Lewis said. He later was released from the hospital.
Armstrong was not injured in the crash, Lewis said.