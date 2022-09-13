Expect to see a lot of emergency vehicles at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday, Sept. 15, but know this emergency is only for practice.
The airport will be conducting a emergency preparedness exercise starting at 9 a.m. and lasting around three hours, according to a press release from the airport.
The airport will remain open and there will be no impact to passengers.
The drill — a mock aircraft accident — will involve 75 different agencies and will be completed with the help of 80 volunteers.
“This exercise is intended to assess the emergency preparedness of the Airport, our airlines and our mutual aid partners,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens. “The weekday schedule for this year’s drill will allow for a strong mutual aid response and will provide an opportunity to test, exercise, evaluate and refine our response protocols and incident command functions. We want to thank all our mutual aid partners, as well as our local hospitals and volunteers, for their participation, especially during this time of workforce shortages throughout the country. Their support is vital to the preparedness of the airport and the emergency response community in the event of an actual emergency.”
The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to hold a full scale emergency plan exercise at least once every three years.
For more information on the drill visit flymanchester.com
