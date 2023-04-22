MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 718 Smyth Road, is a resource for veterans to use who may be suffering from mental health disorders or illnesses such as post traumatic stress disorder.
Each veteran’s journey to recover and cope with PTSD is different.
“Veterans who have a history of trauma often struggle with feeling stigmatized or misunderstood, which can make it difficult to take that first step to get help,” said Dr. Alicia Semiatin, chief of mental health at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
“We want veterans to know that we are here for you, we understand what it means to have served and are ready to serve you,” Semiatin said.
The Manchester center offers evidence-based therapies for PTSD. They also offer recovery supports such as recreation therapy, marital and family therapy options and whole-health wellness programs.
There are wellness classes, health coaching and group acupuncture among other whole-health programs at the medical center.
Outpatient services for PTSD also include individual and group therapy.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs also has a VA telemental health program.
The Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Integrated Veteran Care said the VA no longer has a waitlist for veterans to receive care.
The VA schedules appointments to a year in advance based on clinical need, availability and veteran preference.
The average wait time in 2022 for mental health care was about five days for veterans who had an appointment at the same medical center for the same or a similar health care need in the last three years.
The average wait for new patients for mental health care appointments was approximately 19 days for the same time period.
Local New Hampshire veterans who may need mental health services can contact the Manchester center at 603-624-4366, ext. 3199 or call 800-892-8384.
The Manchester VA Medical Center is open sevens days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
More information on PTSD can be found at ptsd.va.gov.
The National Center for PTSD information phone number is 800-294-6300. If you are in urgent need, call 800-273-8255.
