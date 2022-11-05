ANDOVER — Maple Avenue, tucked near Elm and High streets, has become Andover’s first shared street, shifting right of way to pedestrians.
The change comes as temporary pilot project, said Monica Gregoire, associate planner for the town of Andover.
The goal is to slow down drivers, which she said will allow people to feel safer riding their bikes, walking or enjoying their neighborhood in other ways. To slow drivers a number of temporary poles have been placed on certain locations on the road.
Gregoire said that while shared streets exist around the country, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation implemented a program to facilitate their construction as a result of the pandemic.
These MassDOT initiatives included outdoor dining and other projects with goals of slowing drivers.
“It gave people an opportunity to get people out of the house during the pandemic,” Gregoire said.
The way to slow down drivers is to narrow the streets said Gregoire. Wider roads encourage drivers, unconsciously, to speed she said.
“We are changing the way we think about the design of the road way and also how users use the road way.” Gregoire said. “The concept is shifting from the roads are strictly for cars to being one that is actually designed for everyone.”
Gregoire said the pilot project on Maple Avenue was the result of requests from residents to make their neighborhood safer.
“We are answering the call of residents who want to get out of their cars more,” Gregoire said.
One of those residents is Selena Goldberg, who said people drive fast on her street and have at times hit parked cars.
“I think they needed to do something,” Goldberg said. “Its a cut through street so there is a lot of traffic.”
Goldberg added that a lot of kids also live on the street.
So far Goldberg, who lives near the beginning of the street, said the project is working. She said that signs at the beginning and end of the street informing people of the project seem to be having the desired effect.
“It definitely slows people down when they first turn,” to the road said Goldberg. “I don’t know how long it will last, but I think having them on the end of the street really makes a big difference.”
For now Gregoire said they are in the early stages of the project and will be using Maple Avenue to gather data about how it it is impacting drivers.
“Whatever we do, we will have the residents give feedback. There will be a survey, because we want to make sure they feel comfortable with whatever goes forward,” Gregoire said.
More information about the project is available on the town’s website.
