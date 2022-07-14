GEORGETOWN — Mark Tashjian, a Libertarian from Georgetown, has announced his candidacy for the 6th Congressional District currently represented by Democrat Seth Moulton of Salem.
Tashjian, a local entrepreneur and owner of the Boston Polo Club, officially announced his plan to run for office in front of a packed room of supporters on Monday, July 11, at the Boston Polo Club in Georgetown.
According to his campaign manager Jeff Lyons, Tashjian is the first Libertarian congressional candidate in Massachusetts since 2012 - when Libertarian Daniel Fishman faced off against Republican Richard Tisei and Democrat John Tierney, who won the election.
“The two parties continue to galvanize their constituents and push people further and further apart,” Tashjian said to his supporters.
"Most people are not in the extremes,” he added. “Most people are somewhere in the middle. Most people want to respect each other, their communities, and their neighbors.”
He went on to discuss how he plans to curb inflation, stabilize rising gas prices, and resolve the United States’ supply chain crises.
Tashjian is expected to square off against incumbent Seth Moulton in the general election in November.
Lyons said that as an Independent Libertarian candidate, Tashjian will not have to participate in a primary election.
"We hope the ballot signatures we are gathering will place his name on the November ballot," Lyons said. "We've collected about 2,000 signatures so far, which is what is needed, but we're collecting even more."
To learn out more about the campaign and about Tashjian, visit www.marktashjian.com.
