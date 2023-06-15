DERRY — It’s time for market days in Derry.
The annual Homegrown Farm and Artisan Market opened for the season on June 7, joining together vendors, growers and artisans to offer all sorts of produce, baked goods, hot foods, cheese, popcorn, pasta, sauces, wine, and much more.
Many vendors are returning favorites while the 2023 also brings in new businesses to sell their products.
Community organizations will also regularly be on hand all summer to offer information on what they do during the market and area artisans and musicians will also show off their talents.
The market runs every Wednesday on Broadway, 3 to 7 p.m., through September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.