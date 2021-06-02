DERRY — A popular summer destination returns to downtown Derry.
Derry's Homegrown Farm and Artisans Market opened Wednesday afternoon for its fifth season after last year's COVID-19 concerns caused the market to remain on hiatus during the summer months.
The market will run rain or shine, 3 to 7 p.m., every Wednesday for 18 weeks through Sept. 29 at 1 West Broadway, with plenty of free parking available on the street and in nearby lots.
Market organizers said since this is the first season under pandemic conditions, safety will still be a priority.
"While we enjoy making this a fun, community event, the health and safety of patrons, vendors and volunteers will be paramount this year," according to a statement.
The vendors participating this season include many returning favorites selling produce, gifts, meats, eggs, gourmet cheese, loaves of bread, pastries, chocolates, jams, pickles, pasta, sauces, soaps, lotions, wine, beer and much more.
The market will also regularly spotlight local organizations and artisans throughout the summer months.
Derry Homegrown’s mission is to provide local farmers and growers, artisanal bakers, gourmets and craftspeople with a long-term sustainable marketplace for Derry and surrounding communities.
Visit derryhomegrown.org or visit the market on Facebook at facebook.com/derryhomegrown.