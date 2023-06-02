BOSTON — Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren were among a minority of lawmakers who voted against a plan to raise the nation's debt ceiling and cut government spending, which cleared the U.S. Senate Thursday night.
The bipartisan compromise package negotiated between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy imposes some federal spending cuts over the next two years while suspending the debt limit until January 2025 to after the next presidential election.
Raising the debt limit, now estimated $31.4 trillion, will allow the U.S. Treasury to continue borrowing to pay the nation’s bills and avoid a projected default.
But Warren and Markey were among four Democratic senators who voted with Republicans against the measure, which passed on a bipartisan 63-36 vote.
Passage of the bill, which was approved by the House on Wednesday, sends it to Biden's desk ahead of the Treasury Department’s June 5 deadline in order to avert a "catastrophic" default.
In a statement, Markey said he was "obligated" to vote no on the package because of his "commitment to the planet" and "every day families" who are "struggling to make ends meet." He cited provisions of the plan scaling back social safety net programs, work requirements for welfare recipients and environmental spending, among other concerns.
"Republicans racked up trillions in debt under Donald Trump, giving tax breaks to corporations and billionaires, and now would rather deprive, struggling families of food and financial security than ask the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes," Markey said. "It's despicable that the GOP held our economy hostage, and I could not vote for legislation that put pipelines over lifelines."
Warren expressed similar concerns in voting against the plan, noting the spending cuts and a provision expanding work requirements for social safety net programs. She called the plan "shameful" and urged Biden to veto it.
To be sure, Warren and Markey had signaled their displeasure with the plan shortly after it was released the previous the weekend. They were among a group of Senate Democrats who have urged Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to lift the debt ceiling and avert default on his own, without an act of Congress.
The agreement includes a number of concessions to Republican lawmakers who were pushing for deep spending cuts and the elimination of federal social safety net programs in exchange for approving the debt ceiling increase.
One concession would expand work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. It would phase in higher age limits for “able-bodied” adults to work, bringing the maximum age to 54 by 2025. But that would drop back down to the current age limit of 49 by 2030.
It would also make it slightly harder for states like Massachusetts to waive work requirements for SNAP for certain individuals.
The deal would also claw back about $30 billion in unspent federal pandemic relief money that Congress approved for federal programs such as rental assistance, small business loans and rural broadband expansion.
It would also pull back about $1.4 billion that the Internal Revenue Service was given by Congress last year to crack down on tax fraud, a key GOP demand.
Democrats also won some concessions from the debt ceiling agreement, including expanded benefits for veterans and new assistance for homeless individuals.
But they’ve also complained about the tougher work requirements for social safety-net programs, and a provision that would end Biden’s three-year long pause on federal student loans.
Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern were among a group of progressives who voted against the debt ceiling plan that passed the House on Wednesday.
Pressley cited the GOP plan to end the White House’s repayment pause on federal student loans, among other concerns.
But the state's other seven Democratic House lawmakers — including Reps. Lori Trahan and Seth Moulton — voted for debt ceiling deal, albeit begrudgingly.
"A default on our debt would be disastrous for working families here in Massachusetts and across our nation," Trahan said in a statement. "Above all else, this bipartisan legislation fulfills our obligation to uphold the full faith and credit of the United States, which is why I voted yes."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
