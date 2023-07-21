LAWRENCE — State transportation officials are warning drivers of a temporary ramp closure on the Marston Street/Lower Deck on-ramp to I-495 southbound for temporary barrier placement and restriping of the on-ramp.
The ramp closure will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and the ramp will be reopened to vehicular traffic by 7 a.m. Sunday, July 23. This closure is necessary to allow for repair work on the southbound ramp bridge over the Merrimack Street and railroad.
Traffic will be detoured as follows: Onto the Merrimack Street off-ramp, right on Merrimack Street, left on South Union Street, left on Market Street, right on Loring Street (Massachusetts Avenue) to I-495 southbound.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.
For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to visit online at mass511.com.
