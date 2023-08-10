HAMPSTEAD — The duo of Gilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park, located along Main Street and Emerson Avenue.
The duo has become the next must-see act from New England to Nashville. Their songs bridge the gap between traditional and new country.
The free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable Television. Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs, blankets, a picnic lunch. Moo’s Homemade Ice Cream will be on sale throughout the concert.
For more information, call 603-560-5069 or visit hampsteadconcerts.com.
Touch-a-Truck in Newton
NEWTON — The town will hold a touch-a-truck event on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Memorial Elementary School, 31 West Main St.
This event will be fun for all ages with different trucks. There will be fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulances, bulldozers, bucket trucks, Terex grinder and more.
Operators of the trucks will answer questions. Truck representatives who will show parts and how things work.
The event is hosted by the Recreation Commission and the Newton Highway Department. Direct questions to Joe Simone at jsimone@newtonnh.net.
Plaistow Library holds craft fair
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Library will hold their 3rd annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of the library, 85 Main St.
The fair will have over 30 participants with a variety of crafters and artists.
The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 23.
Applications are still accepted. If interested, contact Jeanne at 603-378-0109.
Radio control aircraft fly-in Saturday
DERRY — The New Hampshire Flying Tigers RC Club will hold the 12th New England Radio Control Airplane Fly-In on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flying Tigers air field on 1 B Street.
The one-day event will feature a variety of aircraft including “warbirds,” helicopters, aerobatic planes, drones and scale models. The public is invited to not only watch radio control pilots flying their airplanes, but also to try their own hand at flying one.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13.
Admission for spectators is free. A $10 registration fee is required for participants with aircraft at the event.
Static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.
For directions and more information, visit nhflyingtigers.com or call Paul Lockwood at 603-437-2847.
Summer reading program underway
LONDONDERRY — Registration for Leach Library’s summer reading program continues through Aug. 31.
This year’s program theme is “All Together Now” and all ages are invited to participate.
To register for the children’s program, stop by the children’s room at the library, 276 Mammoth Road, to sign up. Young adults can register at the main desk.
All students entering grades six through 12 are invited to sign up and enjoy summer programs. There will also be raffles with prizes. At the end of the summer, there will be two grand prize raffle drawings open to all young adult participants.
Adults can also sign up to enjoy summer reading program fun. Each book read or listened to earns participants a raffle ticket for a chance to win weekly prizes. There will be monthly word puzzles and the summer-long bingo game on the adult display table.
For information, call 603-432-1132.
