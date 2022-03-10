LAWRENCE — Starting Thursday, wearing masks in Lawrence Public Schools became optional, school leaders announced.
Mayor Brian DePena lifted the indoor mask policy for the city effective Friday, March 4.
The city had reinstated the policy earlier this year due to rising infections due the omicron variant of COVID-19. Infection rates have since plummeted.
However, school officials kept the mask policy in place until the Lawrence Alliance for Education meeting on Wednesday, March 9.
The LAE board, at the meeting, voted to make masks optional in all Lawrence Public Schools buildings, effective immediately.
"This means starting Thursday, March 10, all students, staff and visitors may choose whether or not they wish to wear a mask at school. Please note that per federal requirements, masks will still be required in school nurses’ offices," school officials said in a public notification posted on social media.
Lawrence Board of Health Director Mike Armano has stressed the importance of vaccination and has said youth vaccination rates in the city lag behind other communities. Though the city does lead the Merrimack Valley in vaccination rates for those 30 years old and older, he said.
While the infection numbers now have dropped significantly, Lawrence was once listed as a "red zone" community by the state with some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates.
