Maskless NH lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip

New Hampshire Rep. Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry) wears a "Trump 2020" face mask as he walks among his colleagues during a legislative session in Durham, N.H. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire. The Legislature, which suspended its work in March because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, gathered at the arena for the first House session held outside the Statehouse since the Civil War. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)