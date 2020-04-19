Masks and gloves: Welcome to the new reality

When we saw images of all those people in Wuhan, China, wearing masks a few weeks or months ago, some of us might have thought: "Don't they look ridiculous?"
When we bought a sandwich and the person behind the counter wore plastic gloves while handling the food that was destined for our bellies, we probably didn't think that was odd – but if we encountered people on the streets or in stores wearing them, we likely thought it was strange.
There goes another germophobe, we might have muttered.
A few months ago, I met an old friend at Market Basket in Rowley who was wearing plastic gloves. Come to think of it, he may also have been wearing a surgical mask.
He said he was protecting himself from getting germs and becoming sick. He didn't say anything about the coronavirus. I don't think anybody in this neck of the woods had any idea what that was at that time.
So I told my friend, "Well, whatever works," or something to that effect – and I thought, how ridiculous! This guy has really turned into a hypochondriac.
Well, several months later, I am not only wearing gloves, I'm also putting a mask over my face every day. I'm not alone, either.
Welcome to the new reality, gang! It's not going to go away any time soon.
When I go to a store clad with a mask, I often tell the cashier, "Don't worry, this is not a stickup!" I admit that line's getting old, so I'll probably drop it.
Wearing a mask presents challenges, at least for yours truly. When I'm driving, my glasses start fogging up, so I'll crack open the window a bit and adjust the mask to allow for smoother exhaling.
A few days ago, I did something I haven't done in probably 60 years or more. Instead of a mask, I put on a bandanna at the behest of my wife, Mary, a registered nurse who boasts many years of experience in geriatric care.
"Here comes Jesse James!" I proclaimed. The experience brought me back to my childhood, playing cops and robbers or cowboys and Indians.
In those long-ago days, did I ever imagine that I would be wearing a bandanna to help stop the spread of a deadly virus? Certainly not.
So here we are, making the adjustment to the new reality. We're washing our hands much more often – and when we can get it, we're spraying them with copious amounts of sanitizer.
We're spending a lot more time inside, not venturing outside except to go to the supermarket, pharmacy or work – provided we have an "essential" job.
And of course, we are practicing social distancing, staying at least six feet away from other people. Dr. Frank MacMillan, a physician and chairman of the North Andover Board of Health, says he prefers the term physical distancing rather than social distancing.
By keeping a safe and respectful distance from our fellow humans, we aren't being antisocial, he points out. We're doing our part to halt a highly contagious, deadly virus.
Getting back to the gloves and the masks, it's a good thing we are making greater use of these things that until recently most of us wouldn't have considered wearing. Some stern words, however, are needed for those who carelessly litter the landscape with their used – and potentially contaminated – gloves and masks.
"Don't do it," MacMillan warns.
Take a walk through any of the parking lots in our area and you're bound to find scores of discarded plastic gloves. When it's time to get rid of a mask or pair of gloves, please put them in the trash where they belong.
Let's keep our focus on keeping ourselves and everyone else safe – and let's continue to hope and pray that COVID-19 will be vanquished.