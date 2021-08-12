Masks mandatory indoors for Salem Halloween season  

SALEM, Mass. — Don’t forget your mask this Halloween season. It just became essential and mandatory.
The city’s Board of Health voted unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday night to require masks in all city businesses from Monday, Aug. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 13, two weeks after Halloween. The vote also impacts major events taking place inside buildings, such as balls, musical performances and more.
There are no plans for capacity restrictions or cuts to operating hours, measures instituted during Halloween in 2020. Masks can also be removed indoors at restaurants when patrons are actively eating and drinking.
The meeting Tuesday came barely 24 hours after the city’s School Committee also voted unanimously to implement a universal mask policy for all staff, students and visitors entering school buildings.
Salem tourism adds risk
The return of masks in city businesses is timed with them being required in city buildings as well.
“This is a kind thing to do, and it’s a simple thing to do,” said Geraldine Yuhas, a member of the Board of Health. “To put a mask on isn’t a big deal. We’re asking with the hope that we can do this simple thing, and it’ll prevent us from doing a big thing like closing down for Halloween again.”
Public comment was modestly against the proposal, at times passionately. That included Harrison Schell, a North Street resident who said the situation “is a bit too far gone” for another mandate — especially with Massachusetts nearly leading the country in vaccination rates.
“We deserve to not be going back in time, alright? I’m not ready to go hop in a DeLorean and go 88 gigawatts,” Schell said. “We’re here — present-day — and need to take a hard leadership role.”
Countering, Hancock Street resident Jeff Cohen said a mask mandate would allow the city to “potentially get through this sooner together.”
“We’re part of a community,” Cohen said. “Many people who hang out in Salem aren’t from Salem. We don’t know where they came from, what their situation is.”
Andrew Meegan, a Dearborn Street resident, followed. He said anyone who has chosen not to vaccinate at this point despite “the multi-billion dollar media campaign telling us what to do ... understands the risk. It’s up to us to take care of ourselves.”
To that end, “we’re heading in the wrong direction if you’re thinking of moving toward masks,” Meegan said.
Greenbaum responded to Meegan directly at the meeting, saying the mandate “isn’t all about those who haven’t been vaccinated. It’s also about those who can’t.”
“I understand the argument about those that have chosen not to participate. I completely understand that, because I feel your frustration there. To me, it’s more about those who can’t participate,” Greenbaum said. “I hope the FDA can approve this for children under 12.”
Salem News writer Paul Leighton contributed to this report.