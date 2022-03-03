LAWRENCE — Masks will still be required for students and staff in the Lawrence Public Schools despite Mayor Brian DePena lifting the city's indoor mask mandate.
DePena dropped the city's indoor mask policy effective Friday, March 4 due to plummeting COVID-19 rates. The city had reinstated the policy earlier this year due to rising infections due the Omicron variant.
But members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education, during an emergency meeting Thursday morning, agreed masks would stay on in schools until Friday, March 11.
Masks in schools will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. at the South Lawrence East School, however.
At Wednesday's meeting, members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education said they hoped to get public feedback on whether drop the mask policy or keep it going.
Just coming off February school vacation, school officials said they wanted to see if there were any COVID-19 increases before making a decision on the mask policy.
LAE member Maria Moeller noted it would give board members "a little bit of a buffer" to review vacation results.
In the past, COVID-19 upticks were detected after holiday breaks and school vacations.
DePena and Mike Armano, Board of Health director for Lawrence, also plan to attend Wednesday's meeting, they both said.
Martha Velez, Health and Human Services director, said she will also be there distributing rapid COVID-19 tests.
Armano, during a LAE meeting held via Zoom Thursday, said "the fact of the matter is the numbers have significantly dropped week over week."
He noted the city used medical data, which was monitored closely, "to make the right decision." Armano said he was "confident it is appropriate at this time to not wear masks."
Armano also stressed the importance of vaccination and has said youth vaccination rates in the city lag behind other communities. The city does lead the Merrimack Valley in vaccination rates for those 30 years old and older, he said.
DePena announced he was lifting the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday in the city, which was once listed as a red zone with some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
"We went from over 1,000 cases in one day in early January to an average of four cases a day this past week," said DePena, in a statement.
"Although the risk is not over, the suspension of the mask order will allow individuals and businesses to choose the health mitigation that is best for them and their families," he said.
