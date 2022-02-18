NORTH ANDOVER — Young students made most of the public comments at Thursday's School Committee meeting and they spoke with one voice, asking the committee to lift the mask mandate in schools by February 28.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had chosen to rescind the requirement by that date, but left it up to local school boards to decide whether they wanted to comply.
While the School Committee did vote unanimously during the meeting to lift their mandate by February 28, they first listened to an update from several members of the COVID-19 task force.
Director of Public Health Brian LaGrasse said that there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 in North Andover, following a steady decline since January, and that the numbers hadn't been that low since late summer and early fall. He said the town's positivity rate of 5% is higher than the statewide rate of 2.7 percent, but it is heading down.
"Things are turning in the right direction," LaGrasse said. "Also, our vaccination rates are very high. Our town itself, out of our eligible population, which is five and above, is 82% fully vaccinated. Including ages that can't yet get vaccinated, we're 77%. Forty-four percent of town has gotten a booster" out of those eligible for the third shot.
LaGrasse stated that another vaccine clinic would be held at the high school on July 25, offering first and second doses as well as boosters.
Cheryl Barczak, health services director for North Andover's public schools, said that if families were to test for COVID-19 in the coming weeks, the best time would be on Sundays, and especially on the Sunday before children come back to school from vacation on February 28.
"We have plenty of tests and if anybody wants the test kits they'll be available," she said.
Dr. Kenneth Chan, physician for North Andover Public Schools, echoed that sentiment when he said that cases tend to surge when people come back from vacations.
"Historically, it's been shown that there are going to be increases in cases," he said. "But it is also great to know that these other things are in place: testing at home right before coming back, and we know that a lot of these people are vaccinated, compared to last year, when we saw a surge after February."
But Chan said that, if anyone had asked him about mask mandates two weeks ago, he would have been concerned.
"It would have been a really bad time for anything to happen to somebody, to get sick in any way, because if you needed to go to the hospital there's a good chance you're going to get delayed care because they were simply overwhelmed," he said.
But hospitalization rates have been dropping, Chan said, and he and his colleagues have been "pleased with the way things are going."
In response to a question, Chan said that the pediatricians in his group had seen hundreds of children with COVID-19 since the surge in January.
"The kids who get COVID are not particularly sick," he said. "The real concern is, you get a parent get sick, and we have had a few (where) the parent gets sick enough, they can't take care of the kid. We're more concerned about the spread itself. It's so infectious."
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan pointed out that a federal order still requires that masks be worn on school buses and in nurses' facilities. The school is also following DESE in still recommending masks for unvaccinated students, he said, and North Andover will still ask that visitors to schools be masked.
Otherwise, he said, members of the school community will be free to stop or continue wearing masks as they see fit.
"I hope people will be respectful of any choice people make," Gilligan said.