Summer is coming to a close, and it’s almost time for students to return to school. Here are the dates and locations where teachers will be waiting with a welcoming smile and their lesson plans.
ANDOVER
First- through 12th-grade students return to school Aug. 30. Prekindergarten and kindergarten students start Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-247-7000.
Andover High School — 80 Shawsheen Road
Bancroft Elementary School — 15 Bancroft Road
Doherty Middle School — 50 Bartlet St.
High Plain Elementary School — 333 High Plain Road
Sanborn Elementary School — 90 Lovejoy Road
Shawsheen Preschool — 18 Magnolia Ave.
South Elementary School — 55 Woburn St.
West Elementary School — 58 Beacon St.
West Middle School — 70 Shawsheen Road
Wood Hill Middle School — 11 Cross St.
HAVERHILL
An open house for all students on Aug. 28. The following day, Aug. 29, is the first day of school for first through 12th graders. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten start on Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-374-3400.
Bartlett School and Assessment Center — 551 Washington St.
Bradford Elementary School — 118 Montvale St.
Consentino Middle School — 685 Washington St.
Haverhill High School — 137 Monument St.
Hunking Middle School — 480 S. Main St.
Hunking Elementary School — 480 S. Main St.
Gateway Academy — 415 Primrose St.
Golden Hill Elementary School — 140 Boardman St.
Greenleaf Academy — 58 Chadwick St.
J. G. Whittier Middle School — 256 Concord St.
Moody School — 59 Margin St.
Moody Pre-School Extension — 59 Margin St.
Nettle Middle School — 150 Boardman St.
Pentucket Lake Elementary School — 252 Concord St.
Silver Hill Elementary School — 675 Washington St.
LAWRENCE
Kindergarten through 12th-graders will return to class on Aug. 28. Pre-kindergarten begins on Sept. 5. For more information, call 978-975-5900.
Arlington Elementary — 150 Arlington St.
Arlington Middle — 150 Arlington St.
Breen School — 114 Osgood St.
Bruce School — 135 Butler St.
Frost Elementary — 33 Hamlet St.
Frost Middle — 33 Hamlet St.
Guilmette Elementary — 80 Bodwell St.
Guilmette Middle — 80 Bodwell St.
Hennessey School — 122 Hancock St.
High School Learning Center — 1 Parker St.
Lawlor School — 41 Lexington St.
Lawrence Family Public Academy — 526 Lowell St.
Lawrence High School — 70-71 N. Parish Road
Leahy School — 233 Haverhill St.
Leonard Middle — 60 Allen St.
Oliver Elementary — 303 Haverhill St.
Oliver Middle — 233 Haverhill St.
Parthum Elementary — 255 E. Haverhill St.
Parthum Middle — 255 E. Haverhill St.
RISE Academy — 530 Broadway
Rollins School — 451 Howard St.
School for Exceptional Studies — 483 Lowell St.
South Lawrence East Elementary — 165 Crawford St.
Spark Academy — 165 Crawford St.
Tarbox School — 59 Adler St.
Wetherbee School — 75 Newton St.
METHUEN
First day for first through 12th grade is Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a full day of classes. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students return Wednesday, Sept. 6. For more information, call 978-722-6027.
Comprehensive Grammar School — 100 Howe St.
Donald P. Timony School — 45 Pleasant View St.
Marsh Grammar School — 309 Pelham St.
Methuen High School — 1 Ranger Road
Tenney Grammar School — 75 Pleasant St.
NORTH ANDOVER
A new student tour of Franklin Elementary will take place on Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. First day of school for North Andover’s middle and high school is Aug. 30. There will be a kindergarten and pre-kindergarten orientation on Sept. 6, and the first day for those grades is the Sept. 7. For more information, call 978-794-1503.
Anne Bradstreet Elementary School — 115 Phillips Brooks Road
Atkinson Elementary School — 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Franklin Elementary School — 2 Cypress Terrace
Kittredge Elementary School — 601 Main St.
North Andover High School — 430 Osgood St.
North Andover Middle School — 495 Main St.
Sargent Elementary School — 300 Abbott St.
Thomson Elementary School — 266 Waverly Road
