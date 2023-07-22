SUNDAY, JULY 16
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Time Machine
The Time Machine band performs a wide variety of music in from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Be sure to bring a chair!
4 p.m., 72 Elm Street
MONDAY, JULY 17
LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 9-11)
Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325
Cost: $175
Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month in Memorial Hall.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber’s 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular
Golfers will have use of a cart, continental breakfast, hot buffet dinner, and a free gift. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. shotgun start, Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $299 per person
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAVERHILL: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament
11 a.m., registration with 12 p.m. shotgun start
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $175 per person
Register: Roy Walling III: 617-270-3803 / Email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
This month Ben Kellman, yoga instructor will teach us about meditative breathing, stretching and sensory tapping. Come join us for a relaxing afternoon.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “Titan A.E.” (Rated PG).
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie
Come watch “The Princess Bride”, 98 minutes (Rated PG).
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Mystery Author Brendan DuBois
Brendan writes the Lewis Cole mystery series that is set in a fictional New Hampshire town.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 18
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Killing (1956) starring Sterling Hayden and directed by Stanley Kubrick. A career crook enlists help for a brazen racetrack robbery.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: Amazing Hero Art with Rob Surette (All Ages)
Come welcome artist Rob Surette, a master artist for Disney, DC, LucasFilms, Dreamworks, and more — come watch him speed-paint enormous images of heroes from around the world in this inspiring presentation!
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Senior CharlieCard Day
Residents 65+ are eligible for a reduced MBTA fare when they sign up for a Senior CharlieCard. The Senior CharlieCard is valid for eight years and the reduced fare rate is up to 50% off.
10:30 a.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Must bring: a copy of either their state ID, a valid driver’s license, or a passport.
Register: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles. Wear old clothes--sometimes we get messy!
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays (starting July 11)
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Felted Rainbow Patched (Teens)
Make a fun, needle felted badge!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Free Talk on Truth and Equality
Author Tom Burke will discuss his book, “Evil Must not Have the Last Word: The Life of Mary Wygodski.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org/events
ANDOVER:The Forgotten Literary Life of New England Villages (Virtual)
Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the late 1800s, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
