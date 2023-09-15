FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

METHUEN: Farmers market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

GROVELAND: Thriller Author Presentation (Hybrid)

“Chasing Mayflies” author Vincent Donovan has a new thriller! Please join us at our library to meet Vincent and hear about his newest book. You can also Zoom from home!

2-3 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NEWBURYPORT: From Ice Age to Climate Change: Newburyport’s Evolving Waterfront

Join MRWC’s John Macone for an amble along Newburyport’s waterfront, where we will explore the hidden past of the Merrimack River’s evolution — including the remnants of the Ice Age, Native American settlements and burial grounds, the long forgotten natural waterfront, and the dramatically shifting sands of Plum Island.

5-6:15 p.m., Meet at the middle of Market Square, downtown Newburyport

Cost: Free

Registration required: www.merrimack.org/events/from-ice-age-to-climate-change-copy/

NEWBURYPORT: Save Our River Festival – Cornhole Tournament

Features a giant cornhole tournament, a steinholding competition, food truck, cash bar, live music, educational opportunities, dozens of raffles, and more. This family-friendly event will be open to all ages, and will help to raise money for the Merrimack River Watershed Council (MWRC).

6:30 p.m., at the outdoor pavilion of the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/6700570476640158/

NEWBURYPORT: Drum Circle

Held on the 3rd Friday of the month

Bring percussion instruments or play those provided. All ages and experiences welcome.

7 p.m., The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Muffins with Mom: Moose (Ages 3-8)

Kids and their female caregivers (mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mentors) are invited to listen to stories, make a craft, and enjoy muffins.

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Block Party

Bring the family for entertainment and games, including a pie eating contest! Food and snacks will be available.

12-4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland Street

Info: email ldwilliams54@gmail.com

LOWELL: Open Auditions (Ages 8-14)

Students who wish to audition for “A Christmas Carol” will need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem or story, and bring a recent picture and short résumé to the audition. Students will be called in groups of 12 for a one-hour group audition.

12-4 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 132 Warren Street

Must register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaa72ca1f9c16-mrtachristmas#/

Info: www.mrt.org/youngcompany

METHUEN: Percy Jackson Book Series Discussion (Ages 8-18)

Are your kids big Percy Jackson fans? Do they know that a new book in the series is being published at long last? At this program they can amp up their anticipation for the new installment by discussing the earlier Percy Jackson volumes that they enjoyed.

2-3:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Artist Reception

From One to the Other; Artwork by Erica Licea-Kane. The exhibition features large paintings and a series of framed drawings and is on view September 16 — October 21. The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.

4-7 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street

Info: www.sjartconsulting.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Class of ‘66

A complimentary ‘Birthday Party’ for classmates with hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, cake, and entertainment by musician Eric McFadden.

5-9 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Free; donations gratefully accepted

RSVP by September 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.

