FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
METHUEN: Farmers market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
GROVELAND: Thriller Author Presentation (Hybrid)
“Chasing Mayflies” author Vincent Donovan has a new thriller! Please join us at our library to meet Vincent and hear about his newest book. You can also Zoom from home!
2-3 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NEWBURYPORT: From Ice Age to Climate Change: Newburyport’s Evolving Waterfront
Join MRWC’s John Macone for an amble along Newburyport’s waterfront, where we will explore the hidden past of the Merrimack River’s evolution — including the remnants of the Ice Age, Native American settlements and burial grounds, the long forgotten natural waterfront, and the dramatically shifting sands of Plum Island.
5-6:15 p.m., Meet at the middle of Market Square, downtown Newburyport
Cost: Free
Registration required: www.merrimack.org/events/from-ice-age-to-climate-change-copy/
NEWBURYPORT: Save Our River Festival – Cornhole Tournament
Features a giant cornhole tournament, a steinholding competition, food truck, cash bar, live music, educational opportunities, dozens of raffles, and more. This family-friendly event will be open to all ages, and will help to raise money for the Merrimack River Watershed Council (MWRC).
6:30 p.m., at the outdoor pavilion of the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/6700570476640158/
NEWBURYPORT: Drum Circle
Held on the 3rd Friday of the month
Bring percussion instruments or play those provided. All ages and experiences welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Muffins with Mom: Moose (Ages 3-8)
Kids and their female caregivers (mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mentors) are invited to listen to stories, make a craft, and enjoy muffins.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Block Party
Bring the family for entertainment and games, including a pie eating contest! Food and snacks will be available.
12-4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland Street
Info: email ldwilliams54@gmail.com
LOWELL: Open Auditions (Ages 8-14)
Students who wish to audition for “A Christmas Carol” will need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem or story, and bring a recent picture and short résumé to the audition. Students will be called in groups of 12 for a one-hour group audition.
12-4 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 132 Warren Street
Must register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaa72ca1f9c16-mrtachristmas#/
Info: www.mrt.org/youngcompany
METHUEN: Percy Jackson Book Series Discussion (Ages 8-18)
Are your kids big Percy Jackson fans? Do they know that a new book in the series is being published at long last? At this program they can amp up their anticipation for the new installment by discussing the earlier Percy Jackson volumes that they enjoyed.
2-3:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Artist Reception
From One to the Other; Artwork by Erica Licea-Kane. The exhibition features large paintings and a series of framed drawings and is on view September 16 — October 21. The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.
4-7 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street
Info: www.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Class of ‘66
A complimentary ‘Birthday Party’ for classmates with hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, cake, and entertainment by musician Eric McFadden.
5-9 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Free; donations gratefully accepted
RSVP by September 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.
