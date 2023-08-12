SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
HAVERHILL: ‘Calling all Motorcycles’ Fundraiser
All are welcome to join this group ride to Rowley and back in memory of Alayah Rowe of Haverhill. Live music and food and drinks will be provided at the post. Raffle baskets and T-shirts may be ordered.
12-5 p.m., at the AmVets, 576 Primrose Street
Cost: Rider entry fee is $20. Passenger fee is $10 and general admission is $5.
All proceeds go to United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston
ANDOVER: Board Games Club (Adults)
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Bobby Keyes Trio
2 p.m., Maudsley Arts Center, 95 Curzon Mill Road
Cost: $20 per person; children age 12 and under are free
Info/tickets: 978-388-2552 / www.maudslayartscenter.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series
Stoney’s Wicked Din will perform a variety of jazz, swing, soul, latin, and blues!
6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
METHUEN: Little Spark Theater
Bring your little kids to these Creative Drama classes for a high-energy, imaginative, silly, entertaining theater experience!
Ages 2-5 from 10-10:45 a.m. or Ages 6-8 from 11-11:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Watercolor Painting
All materials will be provided.
2-3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Washer Necklaces (Teens)
Make a necklace or keychain with washers and nail polish.
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: English-At-Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)
Thriller author Kevin O’Brien will talk about his writing career and his newest book “The Enemy at Home”, which is an historical fiction thriller.
7-8 p.m., in person or via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee with a presentation on “The Beatles” by Jack McShane.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6 per person
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Kick off to Kindergarten
Do you have children entering kindergarten in the fall? Bring them to this community fair, which helps prepare children and their families for starting off in the Methuen Public Schools. Hear a story, meet the superintendent, learn about local agencies and organizations, climb on a school bus, and more! No registration is necessary.
9-11 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Animal Adventures
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info/register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Crafternoons (Ages 6+)
Join for a book, a snack and a creative activity. Program will be held outdoors some weeks. Dress to get messy!
2-3:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: World War II Presentation
Local historian Lee Thomas will talk on World War II. Lee will uses music and pictures to assist in his narration. Lee will also allow his audience the opportunity to share thoughts and ask questions.
2-3 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way, off Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room finishes their summer-long Spiderman movie marathon with “Spiderman: No Way Home”.
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career”, this networking group program is perfect for you.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: ‘Bring Your Own Lunch’ program
DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Mindfulness in Motion with Robert Rivest
Learn the basics of mindfulness in a fun, entertaining way. Listen and move along with simple stories and humorous tales that bring mindfulness principles to life.
2-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)
Wednesdays
Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
All are welcome!
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LOWELL: ‘The Abstract Connection: Exploring Art through Whistler and Degas’
Paul Ingbretson, a professional artist and instructor, delves into the personal and artistic relationship between world-renowned artists Whistler and Degas.
6:30 p.m., Whistler House Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
RSVP by August 14: dgain@whistlerhouse.org
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
METHUEN: Yoga Class
Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss this performance by Just Worship Fireside Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Anne Horsch of Munich, Germany will play works by Bach, Grieg, Elgar, Idenstam, Hilden and Fjellestad on the Great Organ.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 student with ID, $5 for children
Tickets/info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
