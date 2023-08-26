SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

SALISBURY: Riverfest Music Festival

The popular dance funk band Ripe will headline with performances by Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo joining the lineup

12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Broadway Boardwalk

The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road) will be serviced by 3 free shuttle school buses; buses leave every fifteen minutes from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for MA residents and $40 per day for non-MA residents. 

Info: www.theriverboston.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: 3rd Annual Duston Garrison Muster

All are welcome to this free exhibition of historic militia featuring Benjamin Church's Company (1675), The Action Minutemen (1775) and colonial craftspersons and townsfolk.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dustin Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Weekend Family Storytime

All family members are welcome.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Meditation in the Gardens

Enjoy a powerful and relaxing experience at this group meditation and a walk through the gardens.

7-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $12 for Members, $20 for Non-members

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/88071

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Armenian Picnic

Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Also a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air conditioned hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given.

12-5 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

METHUEN: Bilingual Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Your kids will enjoy this bilingual storytime with read-alouds in Spanish and English, as well as a craft (of course!). 

1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Back to School Vision Boards

Set your goals for the next school year!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize! 

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: ESOL Conversation Circle

Come practice your English conversation skills in a casual, relaxed atmosphere!

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Evening with the Authors (Virtual)

Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scortchers

Come watch “Suddenly, Last Summer” (1959) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift. 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night

The Teen Room continuos our Batman movie marathon with Batman Returns 

2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Author Talk (Virtual)

A Zoom discussion with debut author Deke Moulton as we celebrate the release of their first book, “Don't Want To Be Your Monster”, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders.

5-6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)

Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Then they’ll enjoy this book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Yoga Class

Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels.  Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program

The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.

12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.

Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655

LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle

The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers! 

3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Back to School Bingo

Come play bingo and win some candy! This program is geared towards families.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Zoom In! Online Storytime (Ages 2-8)

Would it make your life was easier to listen to read-alouds with your kids from the comfort of your home? Then tune in to our online evening storytime!

6-6:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Getting Started with Bullet Journals

Join Nicole to learn about Bullet Journals and how to get started with this customizable organizational tool.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register/info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)

Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)

Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration

Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.

1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival

Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children's activities, and more!

5 p.m. - 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street

Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival

NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic

Held on the 1st Friday of the month

7 p.m., The People's Cafe, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

