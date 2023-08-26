SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
SALISBURY: Riverfest Music Festival
The popular dance funk band Ripe will headline with performances by Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo joining the lineup
12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Broadway Boardwalk
The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road) will be serviced by 3 free shuttle school buses; buses leave every fifteen minutes from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for MA residents and $40 per day for non-MA residents.
Info: www.theriverboston.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: 3rd Annual Duston Garrison Muster
All are welcome to this free exhibition of historic militia featuring Benjamin Church's Company (1675), The Action Minutemen (1775) and colonial craftspersons and townsfolk.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dustin Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Weekend Family Storytime
All family members are welcome.
11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Meditation in the Gardens
Enjoy a powerful and relaxing experience at this group meditation and a walk through the gardens.
7-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $12 for Members, $20 for Non-members
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/88071
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Armenian Picnic
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Also a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air conditioned hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given.
12-5 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
MONDAY, AUGUST 28
METHUEN: Bilingual Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Your kids will enjoy this bilingual storytime with read-alouds in Spanish and English, as well as a craft (of course!).
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Back to School Vision Boards
Set your goals for the next school year!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: ESOL Conversation Circle
Come practice your English conversation skills in a casual, relaxed atmosphere!
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Evening with the Authors (Virtual)
Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29
HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scortchers
Come watch “Suddenly, Last Summer” (1959) starring Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room continuos our Batman movie marathon with Batman Returns
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Author Talk (Virtual)
A Zoom discussion with debut author Deke Moulton as we celebrate the release of their first book, “Don't Want To Be Your Monster”, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders.
5-6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Tales & Scales Book Club (Ages 9-13)
Does your kid enjoy fantasy fiction that features dragons? Then they’ll enjoy this book club, where they’ll talk about a dragon-themed book and make dragon crafts, too!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Yoga Class
Join certified instructor Kristin Cole for a yoga class suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: 'Bring Your Own Lunch' program
The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle
The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!
3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Back to School Bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! This program is geared towards families.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Zoom In! Online Storytime (Ages 2-8)
Would it make your life was easier to listen to read-alouds with your kids from the comfort of your home? Then tune in to our online evening storytime!
6-6:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Getting Started with Bullet Journals
Join Nicole to learn about Bullet Journals and how to get started with this customizable organizational tool.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register/info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)
Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)
Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration
Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.
1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival
Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children's activities, and more!
5 p.m. - 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street
Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival
NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic
Held on the 1st Friday of the month
7 p.m., The People's Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
