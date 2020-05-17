The state's slots parlor and casinos will remain closed until at least June 1 and each establishment is developing a plan to open with limited capacity, health screenings and temperature checks for all employees, physical distancing reminders and, at the casinos, voting booth-like plexiglass dividers at gaming tables.
The Gaming Commission met remotely Thursday afternoon to begin talking with its three licensees — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — about the plans each facility has in mind for whenever they are allowed to reopen. The commission also voted Thursday to extend its mandated shutdown to at least June 1.
Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said Thursday's roundtable was "intended to mark the beginning of an iterative process to support a future safe and sustainable reopening of all three gaming establishments" and that the commission "wants to be nimble to support a smooth, operationally sustainable restart when the time is right."
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration is slated to reveal more complete details of his four phases of reopening the economy on Monday, but the casino operators said they expect it will be several more weeks until gambling resumes in Massachusetts.
"We want to ensure everyone's safety. And on that point, by no means do we believe we should be in one of the earliest phases. We certainly defer to the governor and to the MGC as to when you find it appropriate for us to re-enter and re-engage," Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor, said. "But what we want to do with this time is make sure that we continue to perfect the plan with everyone's collective knowledge so we have the best possible plan for our industry."
All three Massachusetts gambling facilities have been closed since March 17. The companies said Thursday that they expect casinos in other states will open back up before Massachusetts casinos and that they will update their Bay State plans based on the experiences of their sister casinos elsewhere.
"Our plan is evolving and our thoughts today will inevitably change as we come to learn more. And to that point, given what our state is experiencing related to the coronavirus outbreak relative to other states in which Penn National operates, we anticipate a far later reopening," Lance George, general manager of the Penn National Gaming-owned PPC, said. "Learnings from those reopenings around the country will help inform and inevitably change our plans. Certainly, we will gladly accept those learnings which will contribute to a far smoother reopening."
So might things be different when gambling resumes in Massachusetts? For one thing, the casinos might not be open 24/7 right out of the gate. Gullbrants said Encore was looking into the possibility of limiting the number of days it is open and Patrick Madamba, counsel to MGM, said he expects the company will have a lot of data from its other casinos before MGM Springfield reopens and "that will determine whether we want to limit the hours of that facility."
Players might have to submit to a temperature screening before entering a casino. Encore and PPC both said they plan to screen all guests and workers to ensure no one has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more, and MGM is planning to implement mandatory temperature checks for all employees.
At Encore Boston Harbor or MGM Springfield, officials plan to limit the number of players at table games and card players might find themselves surrounded by plexiglass barriers like those that have become common at grocery stores and other settings where a customer and employee must be face to face.
"It's like a little voting booth. You've got plexi in front of you, on either side, you've got a mask, the dealer has a mask, and you're just able to put your hands under," Gullbrants said, adding that he's tried a similar setup himself. "I know it sounds a bit off-putting, but you really have to see it. It wasn't that bad."
Madamba said that MGM is exploring using either a plexiglass barrier between a dealer and players, or having the dealer wear a plastic face shield.
"We will be trying them shortly, likely shortly, at one of our properties that we expect will open before Memorial [Day] weekend," he said.