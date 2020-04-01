BOSTON — Courthouses across the state will remain closed due to ongoing public health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.
Also all trials — whether jury or bench, in both criminal and civil cases — scheduled to begin before May 1 will be pushed off until after May, according to an announcement from the Supreme Judicial Court.
The only exception to the court closures will be "to conduct emergency hearings that cannot be resolved virtually (i.e., by telephone, videoconference, email, or comparable means, or through the electronic filing system) until at least May 4," according to the SJC announcement.
All court clerks, registers and recorders offices will continue to conduct court business — to accept the filing of pleadings and other documents in emergency matters, to schedule and facilitate hearings in emergency matters, to issue orders in emergency matters, to answer questions from attorneys, litigants and the general public, and to conduct other necessary business of the respective court, according to the SJC.
"All such business will be conducted virtually, except when the filing of pleadings and other documents in emergency matters cannot be accomplished virtually," according to the announcement.
Emergency court matters include: emergency protection and harassment prevention orders, arraignments of new arrests, bail reviews, dangerousness hearings, mental health commitment orders, as well as care and protection orders.
Effective Thursday, the trial court is launching a help line at 833-91COURT. The help line with be staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey on Wednesday said the help line "is an important resource for people who need information on their court cases, who have questions regarding non-emergency matters and who may not know where to go for answers to their questions."
"It will also serve as a backup resource in the event a clerk's or register's office is closed or otherwise unable to assist in an emergency," said Carey, in a statement.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.