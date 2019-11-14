Mass. governor signs up for presidential race

CONCORD, N.H. — Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick threw a last-minute hat in the ring to run for president Thursday, saying he feels he can bring that special something that seems to be missing from the race.
“There is a once-in-a-lifetime appetite today to bring big solutions – big enough for the challenges we face – but I think there has to be more than the big solutions,” Patrick said while speaking to reporters at the Secretary of State’s Office at the Statehouse.
“We have to use those solutions to heal us,” he said.
Many of the candidates are his friends, Patrick said, with his wife, Diane, at his side.
“They have made me proud to be a Democrat. But in many ways it has felt to me watching the race unfold that we are beginning to break into two camps of nostalgia on the one hand and big ideas sort of my way or no way on the other. I think we have to be about how we bring people in and how we bring people along and how we yield to the possibility that somebody else or even some other party may have a good idea, as good or better than our own,” Patrick said.
Patrick is the 18th Democratic candidate to enter an unusually crowded field.
“The American dream has become more and more out of reach over time,” Patrick said.
With only a day to go before the deadline closes to make it onto the New Hampshire first-in-the nation primary ballot, Patrick, a businessman, author and civil rights attorney spoke of his humble origins growing up in Chicago.
His family sometimes relied on welfare and although the public schools were underfunded, inadequate and sometimes violent, he learned a sense of community from the adults and families who watched out for each other.
Yes, he said he is coming late to the race, but is ready.
“I’m excited. I’m humbled. I’m fired up," he said.