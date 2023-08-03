HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace invites plein air artists to paint on the historic property at 305 Whittier Road on Sept. 23. This event is part of the annual National Heritage Area Trails & Sails Weekend.
Join artist friends Ana Smyth, Maria Nemchuk, Tina Rawson, Mark Reusch and others along with members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.
The Whittier museum will be open for house tours and visits from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Jimmy Carbone at foodkarma@gmail.com.
Walking tours planned
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwood Museum will host a free walking tour of the Bradford Burial Ground on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Meet at the entrance.
The Buttonwoods will also host a free walking tour of historic Bradford Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Meet at the Bradford Common.
Tours at Twilight
HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight by Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization’s website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours. Some sites require reservations outside special event times. Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or for more information visit online at tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
Maudslay Arts Center concerts
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series is concluding its 30th anniversary season of concerts.
The Acoustic Roadshow performs Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
The Bobby Keyes Trio performs on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information, visit maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating.
Armenian picnic planned
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road.
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Also, a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air-conditioned hall. Bring lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given. For more information visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Haverhill High plans freshman orientation
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School will hold freshman orientation Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students, parents and guardians are invited.
The school is at 137 Monument St. RSVP online at hhs.haverhill-ps.org/save-the-date-freshman-orientation.
Bradford Common outdoor music series performances
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its next show on Friday, Aug. 4, featuring Paul Prue & The Delta Kings with opening act Eddie Felker. My Devine performs on Friday, Aug. 11, with opening act Liam Foley. Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
Drivers warned of ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will be in place nightly from Sunday, Aug. 6, through Friday morning, Aug. 11, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The closures are anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to splice cables and install light fixtures under the I-495 bridge.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
HHS Class of 1966 to hold birthday party
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Class of 1966 reunion committee invites classmates to a complimentary informal birthday party at Haverhill Country Club on Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will include a cookout that includes hamburgers, hot dogs and salads, as well as a cake.
Entertainment is by musician Eric McFadden. This is a free event, however, donations will be accepted to keep these events and reunions going. Make checks payable to Haverhill High Class of 1966 and mail to Kathy Bresnahan, 30 Woodland Way, Haverhill, MA 01830.
Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.
Methuen mosquito control spraying
METHUEN — Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control will spray Methuen fields and parks to control mosquitoes on Tuesday, Aug. 15, between 8:30 p.m. and midnight.
The areas that will be sprayed are: Raymond Martin Riverside Park, Francis Morse Park, Marsh Grammar School, Gill Avenue Park, Tenney Grammar School, Nicholson Stadium, Timony Grammar School, Methuen High School, Comprehensive Grammar School, Veterans Park, Ashford Park and Sargent Field.
Restaurant Week begins Aug. 18
Haverhill — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional restaurants to participate in its sixth annual Restaurant Week, which runs from Friday, Aug. 18, to Thursday, Aug. 24.
The event will kick off with bourbon, tequila beer and wine tasting at the Liquor Warehouse, 64 Locust St., on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be select wines and beers to sample.
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menus throughout Restaurant Week, which will feature great values, special events and gastronomical adventures.
Participating restaurants as of July 20 include the 110 Grill; A-1 Deli; Barrio; Casa Blanca; Craft Dog Deli; G’s Texas Southern Flare; Loaded; Drop Cafe’, Roasted Coffee Bar; Beach Pizza; the Peddler’s Daughter, and the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub.
Restaurants who would like to participate are asked to send email to info@haverhillchamber.com. For more information visit tinyurl.com/2pn6ede8.
Free electronics giveaway for veterans
HAVERHILL — The city will host an “electronics giveaway” specifically for Haverhill veterans and Haverhill active duty military on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St.
More than 120 items will be given away via free raffles including a 50-inch flat screen TV, two sound bar systems, three new laptop computers, one Galaxy tablet or Amazon 10 tablet, as well as four refurbished laptops, wireless Blu-Tooth headphones, ear buds, iPads and more.
Pre-registration is required by calling 978-374-2351, ext. 3010. Leave a message and it will be returned. Veterans may register themselves and one guest.
Young children are not counted as guests, but please inform organizers if you plan to bring children.
Doors open at 11 a.m. for check-in and registration. Opening remarks by Veterans Services Director Jeffrey Hollett and Mayor James Fiorentini are at noon. A ceremony and instructions about the give-aways are from noon to 12:35 p.m., followed by the give-aways. Closing remarks are from 2:45 to 3 p.m. Volunteers needed to help clean up.
This event is presented in partnership with the nonprofit iPods for Wounded Veterans of Wilmington. The city donated $5,000 and Hollett raised $7,000 to support this event. A lunch of finger sandwiches, salads and bottled water and juice will be provided.
‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibit
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a presentation of posters that are a snapshot of the science of bias, how bias comes from our brains, minds, and cultures, and how we can handle it.
This exhibit, which runs until Aug. 30, is part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and is funded with a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
The exhibit is free and open during regular museum hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Lawrence Heritage’s lunch presentations
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street announces a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Aug. 9: Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center; Aug. 16: DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation; Aug. 23: Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist, and Aug. 30: The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.