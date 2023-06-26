HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a talk by Lloyd Sanborn on the history of shipbuilding in Haverhill and Bradford on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Sanborn has researched more than 150 one- and two-mast sailing vessels that were built in Haverhill.
This event is free, open to the public, and no registration is required.
The museum is at 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.
Storytime at Whittier’s Birthplace
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace is hosting free preschool story times on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. through Aug. 24.
Preschoolers and a caregiver are invited to drop in for story readings and crafts.
The Summer Stories program is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Massachusetts Cultural Council.
The Birthplace is at 305 Whittier Road.
Outdoor music series returns
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its first show on Friday, July 7, featuring Frankie Boy & The Blues Express with opening act David Stuart, Tyler & Henery.
All performances are on Friday evenings from 6 to 8:15 p.m., are family friendly, and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Other performances are David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band on July 14 with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham; Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21 with opening act Alan Foucault; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28 with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley.
Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information, contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
