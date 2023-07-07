BOSTON — Massachusetts is trying to jumpstart interest in electric vehicles to help reduce tailpipe pollution and blunt the impact of climate change, but newly released data shows less than 5% of cars and trucks in the state's roadways are EV or hybrid.
Data compiled by the state Department of Transportation shows there were nearly 69,000 zero-emission passenger vehicles and 153,000 hybrid passenger vehicles registered in the state as of Jan. 1, compared to more than 4.6 million passenger fossil fuel vehicles.
Overall, the percentage of EV and hybrid vehicles has only increased from 2.6% to 4.4% of all registered vehicles during the past three years, according to the data.
The data shows that the percentage of EV and hybrid registrations are higher in many affluent communities north and west of Boston, as well as a cluster of small towns surrounding the University of Massachusetts at Amherst's campus.
Lexington has one of the largest percentages -- about 14.2% of all vehicles, according to the data. Several north of Boston communities, including Marblehead, Rockport, Andover, and Topsfield all have percentages higher than the state, ranging from 5 to 7% of all registered vehicles.
The release of the data comes as state environmental officials are trying to entice motorists to switch to electric vehicles to help the state cut tailpipe pollution and meet a mandated goal of 'net-zero' greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
At least 42% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from trucks and personal vehicles, and state environmental officials have targeted vehicle emissions to reach those climate-change goals.
But federal data show Massachusetts still lags behind other states that are trying to convince people to make the switch to electric and hybrid vehicles.
Nationwide, California has the greatest number of electric vehicles on the road, accounting for about 39% of EVs nationwide as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy. Florida has the second highest count, followed by Texas.
On Beacon Hill, Gov. Maura Healey and state lawmakers are diverting millions of dollars toward incentives and infrastructure to encourage more drivers to buy electric or hybrid vehicles.
Environmental officials say the state needs to get at least 200,000 passenger electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and 900,000 in use by 2030 to meet its tailpipe emissions goals.
The state adopted California's zero emissions policy that will require new passenger vehicles sold in the state starting in 2035 be zero-emission vehicles.
Last year, the state rolled out a new grant program that will provide more than $13 million in funding to local governments and private businesses to install charging stations in parking lots.
The grants cover up to 100% of the costs to acquire new properties and install electric vehicle charging stations at government-owned properties and 80% at other locations, or up to $50,000 per charging port, according to the Baker administration.
Funding for the program comes from the state’s share of a $2.9 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the Department of Justice over the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The deal requires Massachusetts to devote 15% of its $75 million share of the money toward EV charging infrastructure.
The state also offers tax rebates for the purchase of e-vehicles to encourage more people to make the switch.
Over the past 10 years, the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles program for low-emissions vehicles has pledged 30,715 rebates worth a total of $67 million, according to the state Department of Energy Resources.
The vehicle brand for which owners received the most tax rebates is Tesla, with 10,825 issued. That's followed by Toyota, Chevrolet and Hyundai.
Environmental groups argue that the state needs to get more aggressive about building the infrastructure for electric vehicles, as well as providing more incentives to help motorists make the switch from fossil fuel, powered cars and trucks.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
