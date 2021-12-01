editor's pick
Mass. lawmakers reach deal on $4B ARPA spending bill
BOSTON -- Legislative leaders have reached an accord on a plan to spend $4 billion in pandemic relief funds and surplus money, teeing up the massive spending bill for a vote.
The agreement, announced by House and Senate leaders late Tuesday, will provide bonus checks to frontline workers and make major investments in health care, housing, workforce development and protecting the environment.
A centerpiece of the relief packages calls for spending $500 million on bonus checks for workers who stayed on the job throughout the pandemic.
Details of the plan weren't released Tuesday, but House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, and Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, issued a statement saying the spending plan focuses on housing, economic recovery, public health, mental health, climate preparedness, education and workforce development.
The measure also targets communities "disproportionately impacted by COVID-19" and seeks to address "economic and racial inequality," they said.
Both the House and Senate approved plans over the past few weeks to spend more than $3.82 billion in federal pandemic relief funds and surplus money.
But the committee tasked with working out differences between the two bills wasn’t able to reach an agreement on a final package before lawmakers recessed for a seven-week break in formal sessions.
That prompted criticism from Gov. Charlie Baker, who said the decision to hold hearings and long deliberations on the spending plan has "created a massive delay in putting these taxpayer dollars to work."
Baker has also pointed out that putting the spending package up for a vote during informal legislative sessions -- when only a handful of lawmakers are likely to be present -- is risky because a single lawmaker could block its passage.
The spending bills approved by the House and Senate included $500 million to help bail out the state’s unemployment trust fund and $200 million in tax relief for small-business owners who paid income taxes on pandemic relief money.
The measures also included money for safety-net hospitals, public health systems and mental health services that are struggling to meet increased demand.
Both the House and Senate plans call for bonus checks for frontline workers -- such as nurses, police officers and firefighters and grocery store clerks -- which would range from $500 to $2,000, depending on income.
The one-time payments would be limited to workers who earned up to 300% of the federal poverty level — or $79,500 for a family of four — and remained on the job during the state of emergency, from March 10 to Dec. 31 last year.
Massachusetts has received about $5.3 billion in direct funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden.
Baker has been quarreling with legislative leaders over control of the money. He filed legislation in August calling for spending $2.9 billion in ARPA funds on housing, the environment, transportation and other priorities.
Legislative leaders held public hearings on the governor’s proposal but ultimately decided on their own plans.
Under the ARPA law, the funds provided to states and local governments must be committed by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
Both proposals approved by the Legislature would leave an estimated $2 billion in ARPA money and surplus revenues to be used in the future.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Tags
Trending Video
Christian Wade
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.