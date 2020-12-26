BOSTON — With the clock ticking toward the end of a lame-duck session, lawmakers can make little headway on several major proposals, from climate change and transportation to economic development, which are still stuck in committees.
The Legislature extended formal sessions through the end of the year to work on the $46 billion state budget, COVID-19-related legislation and several major bills that cleared the House and Senate but haven't emerged from six-member committees that are still negotiating final versions.
Lawmakers have until Jan. 5 — the end of the two-year session — to approve any of the measures. Otherwise, they'll need to re-file the proposals in the next session.
Topping the list of unfinished business is a plan to curb emissions and renew the state's focus on climate change.
The proposal would require the state to aggressively lower carbon emissions by 2050, increase its share of renewable energy from sources such as offshore wind, and work toward a goal of using 100% renewable sources for all of the electricity it consumes within the next 15 years.
Lawmakers have been trying to iron out the differences in House and Senate versions of the proposal since August.
Environmental groups are prodding lawmakers to hurry.
"Hopefully it gets to the governor's desk before the next session because we don't have the luxury of time," said Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts. "The threat of climate change remains as dire as always."
Meanwhile, a long-awaited $450 million economic development bill that would provide direct relief for businesses hit hard by COVID-19 has yet to emerge.
Last week, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh led a group of 50 mayors and town managers who wrote to legislative leaders calling for the bill's swift passage.
An $18 billion transportation bond bill — a large portion of which will go to the MBTA and improving roads — is also still tied up in a committee.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who filed original versions of several of the major bills, gave legislative leaders a nod during a press conference earlier this week.
"We’re toward the end of the session and there’s a whole bunch of pretty important pieces of legislation kicking around, and I really hope that people find a way to focus on trying to get those through the process and to my desk," he told reporters.
Earlier this week, lawmakers reached a deal on a health care bill that requires insurance providers to cover telehealth visits, provide relief from "surprise billing" when they seek medical care and expand access to COVID-19 treatment and testing. A legislative panel spent nearly five months finalizing the bill.
To be sure, much of the Legislature's work has been sidelined due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.
Lawmakers have been meeting and approving bills in remote formal sessions via teleconferencing with only a handful of lawmakers in the actual House and Senate chambers as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the possible departure of House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, who is negotiating for a job at Northeastern University, has infused new uncertainty into the end of the session.
DeLeo has kept low since disclosing the job talks and has been voting "present" on many spending bills.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.