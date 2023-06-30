BOSTON — Massachusetts' leaders are criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Friday striking down President Joe Biden's college debt cancellation plan, and vowing to take steps to make college more affordable in the state.
In a 6-3 decision, the high court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in attempting to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively ending the $430 billion plan that would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people.
Gov. Maura Healey said she was "deeply disappointed" by the court's decision "to invalidate President Biden’s student loan relief plan that would have benefitted millions of student borrowers and our economy as a whole."
"We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts and support federal efforts to provide relief to borrowers who are being crushed by the student debt crisis," she said in a statement.
Biden’s plan had called for canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants. The plan has been on hold pending several legal challenges.
Friday's ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — which had argued the program was government overreach.
In writing for the high court's conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said Biden's loan forgiveness program amounted to the executive branch "seizing the power of the Legislature" and that allowing it to proceed would give the secretary of education "virtually unlimited power to rewrite federal law."
But in a dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, argued that the court's conservative majority was overstepping its authority by stamping out the program.
"In every respect, the court today exceeds its proper, limited role in our nation’s governance," she wrote. "The result here is that the court substitutes itself for Congress and the executive branch in making national policy about student-loan forgiveness."
Members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation criticized the court's decision and called on Biden to explore more options to provide relief to borrowers.
"This fight is not over," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement. "The president has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them."
Warren said an estimated 40 million "hard-working Americans are waiting for the help that President Biden promised them, and they expect this administration to throw everything they’ve got into the fight until they make good on this commitment."
Absent any action by Congress, federal student loan payments are due to restart in October after a three-year pause put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest on federal student loans will begin accruing in September, according to the Biden administration.
"Once again, the Supreme Court has displayed a total disregard for the facts in order to make an ideological decision, and created new barriers that will make it harder for students to access a high-quality education," said Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.
Recent studies suggest that decades of declining financial aid support is putting many college students in deep debt.
A report issued earlier this year by the Hidreth Institute found 9 out of 10 Massachusetts community college students have an unmet financial need, averaging about $8,557 per year.
The report noted that tuition and fees at Massachusetts public institutions have jumped 59% since 2000, while household incomes only grew by 13% during the time.
Healey has pushed for more funding in the state budget and initiatives such a plan to spend $59 million on a "tuition and fee stabilization" program that would allow incoming freshmen at state colleges and universities to "lock in" tuition rates this fall for subsequent school years.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association, which also criticized the high court's ruling, points out that Massachusetts is near rock-bottom in terms of the state funding to support higher education.
Massachusetts has cut state financial aid by 47% since 2002, according to the report, as other states have increased it by an average of 15% per student.
The National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs ranked Massachusetts 37th in the nation in terms of providing funding for student financial aid, trailing far behind top-spending states such as Kentucky, Georgia and Louisiana.
"Student debt represents a failure of the government to support essential investments," the union said in a statement. "We all benefit — especially in a place like Massachusetts — when more of our residents have access to public higher education. And we all suffer when young people and families are burdened with debt."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
