SALEM, N.H. — A Wayland, Massachusetts, man was arrested in Salem, New Hampshire, Thursday morning after nearly hitting several police officers with his car and continually taking off, local police said.
Police explained in a statement that Officer Cody Sharpe first located a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Main Street about 10:30 a.m.
“Upon approaching the vehicle on foot the vehicle reversed out of a parking spot forcing Officer Sharpe to move out of the vehicle’s path, as the driver of the stolen vehicle then fled at high speed from the parking lot,” the statement reads.
Police said the driver, identified as Nathaniel Jacques, 34, was eventually charged with the following crimes: three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; receiving stolen property in excess of $1,500; disobeying an officer; reckless operation; resisting arrest; driving after suspension and conduct after an accident.
A brief pursuit started as Jacques headed east on Main Street, where he passed other cars in an attempt to flee, according to police.
Police said the car was spotted again a short time later in the parking lot of Kensington Place, parked on a lawn in the complex.
“The driver again sped towards officers in the parking lot, nearly striking another officer,” according to the statement.
Jacques ran over a spike strip set up by police at the entrance to the complex before he proceeded onto Cluff Road, ran a red light at the intersection and hit two cars driving on Route 28, police said.
“The suspect then fled his vehicle on foot and was tackled and arrested by Salem Officers,” police said.
There were no injuries to anyone involved in the collision, however, all three cars involved were heavily damaged and needed to be towed, according to police.
Police found that Jacques had an extraditable arrest warrant from Wayland police for another stolen car incident.
He was held without bail and scheduled to appear before a judge for arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on Friday afternoon.