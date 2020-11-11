Mass. man charged with DUI after Windham Road crash

DERRY —A Massachusetts man faces DUI charges after an early-morning crash on Windham Road sent both the driver and his passenger to the hospital.
Matthew Pittman, 20, of Quincy, Massachusetts, faces charges after he crashed his car in an area near 115 Windham Road, injuring himself and a female passenger.
Derry police responded at approximately 3:56 a.m. to a report of a single-car crash.
Officers located Pittman's 2011 Volkswagen Golf off the road with extensive damage. The initial investigation revealed that Pittman was traveling southbound when the crash occurred.
The vehicle left the travel portion of the road, striking rocks and trees. The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
Both Pittman and his passenger were taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. The female was then transported to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston by MedFlight with life-threatening injuries.
Pittman was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Bail was set at $500 cash. He will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. A section of Windham Road at the Derry/Windham town line was closed for an extended period. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Derry Police Department.