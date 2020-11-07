Members of Congress from Massachusetts and New Hampshire congratulated Joe Biden for his victory over Donald Trump in the race for president.
As of 1 p.m., Biden and Harris were ahead in the popular, nationwide vote by nearly 5 million ballots. Once they were declared the winners in Pennsylvania, they had enough electoral college votes — more than the required 270 — to be declared winners overall. The announcement came on multiple TV networks almost simultaneously at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Trump said he would challenge the results in court.
“Biden’s historic win proves what we all know to be true: Our nation is stronger when we have leaders who put country before party, who seek to unite rather than divide, and who serve not just red or blue states, but the United States,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a Democrat from Westford.
“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are those leaders. That’s why a record number of Americans voted to send them to the White House. Today, we celebrate a victory in the fight for the soul of our nation. Tomorrow, we get to work to build America back better and restart the wheels of progress.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, offered "a big congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic election. I also want to note how fitting it is that 100 years after women won the fight for suffrage, we finally have a woman vice president of the United States of America.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us to contain this pandemic, get our economy back on the right track, and build back better. The challenges ahead of us are substantial, and I know that President Biden will work hard to unite our country as we confront these challenges and more. I look forward to working with the new administration and members of both parties to forge bipartisan common ground and get results for our state and country."
Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, Massachusetts, called it a "historic victory."
“This marks the beginning of the hard work we must do to get our country back on track and move on from President Trump’s disastrous term as president," Moulton said. "We have important work to do as Democrats, but our most important job is to bring the country together."
He said Biden and Harris are "the perfect people for this job. Our ability to make lasting change for future generations will come down to not just what Biden and Harris accomplish during their term, but how we lead in the first 100 days. We must lead with principle and conviction, and with genuine charity for all, not just those we perceive to be on our side.”
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also a Democrat, said Biden and Harris waged a "successful campaign that was focused on the issues that matter to American families. We need to heal the deep divisions in our country and I know President Biden will work tirelessly to unite all Americans.
"There is so much work that needs to be done that necessitates bipartisan cooperation, such as helping families and small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, making health care more affordable, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, tackling climate change and providing treatment to those suffering from substance use disorders. Granite Staters want to see progress to move our state and country forward.”
Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey from Massachusetts said the win was a "victory for all Americans — for workers, for immigrants, for women, for communities of color, for everyone who believes in science, equality, justice, and decency. Now is the time for unity, for healing, and for taking action to address the crises confronting our country and our planet. We will rebuild and emerge stronger under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. There will surely be hard times to come, but brighter days are ahead."
Congresswoman Annie Kuster of New Hampshire noted that the election was a reflection of the "hard work, perseverance, and hope of millions across our nation. We have pushed through four long years of division, and it is time for us to come together as Americans to rebuild our nation and pave a better path forward.
"I know that there will be those out there who are disappointed in this result, but I urge all Americans to focus on what unites us. Regardless of who you voted for, we must face our shared challenges as one people."
She said the biggest challenge ahead remains the battle against COVID-19.
"I look forward to partnering with the Biden-Harris administration and my colleagues in Congress to enact Biden's plan to seriously tackle the pandemic, follow the science and listen to experts, implement a national testing plan, work with governors to ensure states have the support they need, and address the lack of PPE to keep our frontline workers and first responders safe."