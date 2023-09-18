BOSTON — Massachusetts experienced a mini-baby boom during the COVID-19 pandemic when most people were stuck at home amid government shutdowns of business and schools, according to newly released public health data.
There were 69,127 births to Massachusetts residents in 2021, an increase of 4% from 66,442 in 2020, according to a report by the state Department of Public Health. The uptick in the birth rate was even greater among women age 30 and older, which increased by 6.4% in 2021, the data shows.
That’s a reversal — albeit slight — of a nearly decade-long decline in the state’s overall birth rate and represents births primarily conceived in 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic when a state of emergency shuttered businesses and schools and set restrictions on public gatherings, the report’s authors noted.
Despite the uptick, the state agency pointed out that “it is unclear whether this was an anomaly, or a true reversal of a long-term trend.”
“It will be important to investigate the potential impact of social and workplace policies on the increase in the birth rate, and on birth outcomes such as Massachusetts’ Paid Family and Medical Leave, the rise in remote work and flexible working options for parents and access to health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report’s authors wrote.
The state also noted that the number of births in 2021 is still a decline of 25.2% from a peak of births for Massachusetts residents in 1990.
It also noted that not all races and ethnic groups saw an increase in the birth rate in 2021. Some saw “worsening prenatal conditions and outcomes.”
Nearly one out of every 13 births are low birthweight – a statistic that has not improved over the last two decades, according to the report.
“All these conditions carry health risks for the birthing person, the child, or both,” the report’s authors wrote.
Meanwhile, the number of teenagers having babies continued to decline in 2021, with 1,308 babies born that year to mothers ages 15 to 19, according to the report.
The state’s teen birth rate was 5.8 births per 1,000 girls – one of the lowest in the nation. The national rate that year was 13.9 births per 1,000 girls.
Overall, teen births and pregnancies have been declining for years, which experts attribute largely to access to birth control and sex education classes in schools.
Despite the decline, teen birth rates remain high in some communities north of Boston, particularly ones with large numbers of low-income families.
With 58 teen births in 2021, Lynn had the highest teen birth rate in the state, or 26.7 births per 1,000 girls.
Lawrence had the fifth-highest teen birth rate in the state, or 23 births per 1,000 girls. Haverhill’s teen birth rate of 15.4 per 1,000 was 14th highest.
Economic disparities, as well as ethnic and religious backgrounds, play a role in the slow decline of the teenage birth rate in some communities, experts say.
While births to Hispanic teenagers have decreased, they still occur at a rate five times higher than whites, according to the data.
The state spends millions of dollars a year for teen pregnancy prevention, but advocates say more state and federal money is needed.
Most communities have seen declines in teen pregnancies in the past decade, according to state data, with some reporting double-digit improvements.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.