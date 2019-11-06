BOSTON -- Col. Kerry Gilpin, the current head of the Massachusetts State Police, announced her retirement this morning.
Gilpin, 49, has been a state trooper for 25 years and superintendent of the state police for the past two years. In that role she "has overseen the implementation of a wide slate of reforms and initiatives within the department," according to a statement released by state police.
Her retirement is effective Nov. 15, according to the statement.
In a letter to the ranks, Gilpin thanked Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito for the trust they placed in her to lead the agency and "implement critically important operational and fiscal reforms."
"The last two years have presented tremendous challenges for the department. However, I believe that with great adversity comes great opportunity. We have accomplished so much during this difficult time, and I am confident that you will continue to build upon this foundation," she stated.
"Over the last two years, I have made it a priority to support the men and women of this agency, increasing training opportunities, equipment and safety initiatives."
This is a developing story. More coming in print and online editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
