BOSTON -- The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December as employers added 20,100 more jobs, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down by 1.3 percentage points from November's 5.2% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The number of unemployed workers stood at 145,100 in December, the state agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, dropped slightly to 65.4% in December, according to the agency.
The state’s leisure, hospitality and construction sectors were responsible for a majority of the new hires in December, the report noted. Government and manufacturing sectors also saw gains during the previous month.
Labor officials point out that Massachusetts has gained nearly 537,000 jobs since April 2020, when many non-essential businesses were shut down to prevent spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the latest unemployment data shows that new claims for jobless benefits are receding.
There were 9,361 new filings for benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 15, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. That's 2,176 fewer than in the previous week, and one of the largest declines among states for the week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 74,471 in the week ending Jan. 8. That's 2,155 fewer than in the previous week.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate dropped by 0.3% to 3.9% in December, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
But unemployment claims increased in the previous week, according to federal labor data, reflecting the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the job market.
There were 286,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 15, which was 55,000 more than the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 84,000 to more than 1.63 million for the week that ended Jan. 8, the agency said.
An estimated 2.12 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 1, according to the report.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.