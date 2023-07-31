TUESDAY, AUG. 1

ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School (Grades K-8)

(Through Aug. 3)

VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.

5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street

Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A

Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org

HAVERHILL: National Night Out

All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.

5-8 p.m., Swasey Field, Blaisdell Street

Cost: Free

Community organizations wishing to participate: 978-373-1212, ext.1565 / Email: adurkee@haverhillpolice.com

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

METHUEN: National Night Out

All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.

6-8 p.m., held at a series of registered block parties

If you wish to host a block party, call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba: 978-983-8711

SALISBURY: Yoga & Drum Circle

All levels welcome.

6 p.m., Groundswell Surf Cafe, beachfront

Cost: $25 cash or via eventbrite

Questions? Email: saraholesonyoga.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you