TUESDAY, AUG. 1
ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School (Grades K-8)
(Through Aug. 3)
VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.
5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street
Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A
Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org
HAVERHILL: National Night Out
All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.
5-8 p.m., Swasey Field, Blaisdell Street
Cost: Free
Community organizations wishing to participate: 978-373-1212, ext.1565 / Email: adurkee@haverhillpolice.com
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: National Night Out
All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.
6-8 p.m., held at a series of registered block parties
If you wish to host a block party, call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba: 978-983-8711
SALISBURY: Yoga & Drum Circle
All levels welcome.
6 p.m., Groundswell Surf Cafe, beachfront
Cost: $25 cash or via eventbrite
Questions? Email: saraholesonyoga.com
