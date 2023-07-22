SUNDAY, JULY 23
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, JULY 24
LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 12-14)
Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325
Cost: $175
Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org
HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Improv Games (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice and express yourself through acting! Show off your acting skills by playing improv games! All skill levels are welcome to play!
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Hands On Nature: Incredible Earthworms (Ages 4-8)
Bring your kids to this interesting program about earthworms and the important part they play in our environment – we’ll learn about their anatomy, how they have adapted to life underground, how they help create nutrient-rich soil, and other fun facts about these simple but important invertebrates.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
